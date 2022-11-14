HOUSTON, Texas (KFOR) -The search is underway for a missing Oklahoma man who was last seen in Houston, Texas.

Authorities say 28-year-old Ridge Cole was in Texas’ Ronald McDonald House because his young child needed to undergo a transplant at Texas Medical Center.

Investigators say Cole was last seen near the 1900 block of Holcombe Blvd. on Nov. 11.

Cole is a white man, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left leg.

Officials are asking any joggers, cyclists, or kayakers along Brays Bayou to be on the lookout for Cole.

Authorities with Texas Equusearch told KPRC that his shoe and his backpack were found close to the McDonald’s House.