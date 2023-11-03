OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department took down a fire Friday morning at a local diner.

According to officials, the incident happened around 2 a.m. on Friday outside the Sunnyside Diner near NW 6th and N Classen.

OKCFD says the call was originally about a trash fire, but when firefighters arrived, they found a propane cage on fire. A portion of the outside of the building received damage and some of the inside received smoke damage.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.