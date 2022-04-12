OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Drivers who travel along a busy roadway in Oklahoma City will soon see work being done on a pedestrian bridge.

The 121-foot pedestrian bridge over NW Expressway Blvd. will link the Lake Hefner and Lake Overholser Trail. It will also provide safer passage for walkers, cyclists, and runners across NW Expressway.

The $5.3 million project is funded by the 2007 Bond Program and the 2017 Better Streets Safer City Bond Program.

Beginning April 13, sections of the 121-foot pedestrian bridge will be delivered to the area.

Crews say welding and assembly of the bridge superstructure will take place in the median over the next few weeks.

Officials say the bridge was designed to represent classic cars from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s.

Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures throughout the project.