Crews to begin construction project along I-40 in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say construction crews are scheduled to kick off a $14 million project that is expected to help relieve significant congestion in Yukon.

Crews will be constructing a new interchange on I-40 and Frisco Rd. in Yukon beginning Tuesday, Sept. 8.

Starting at 8 a.m. Sept. 14, Frisco Rd. over I-40 will be closed between 10th St. and Vandament Ave. Additionally, N.W. 23rd St. will be closed to thru-traffic from Richland Rd. and Frisco Rd. These closures are expected to continue through summer 2021.

While Vandament Ave. is expected to remain open near I-40 during construction, motorists are advised to use caution and to watch for construction trucks and equipment moving in the area.

Once complete, this is expected to help relieve significant congestion from the nearby interchange at SH-92/Garth Brooks Blvd, located one mile to the east of Frisco Road.

