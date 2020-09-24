Crews to begin construction project to widen Turner Turnpike

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority says drivers can expect big changes coming to the Turner Turnpike next year.

This week, the OTA approved a nearly $45 million contract to continue to widen the Turner Turnpike to six lanes.

Crews will widen the Turner Turnpike from mile marker 218 to mile marker 222.

“The Turner Turnpike is a vital corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas,” said OTA Executive Director and Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz. “Improving safety on this road is our number one priority. We’ve already seen a difference in the number of accidents and injury accidents that have been prevented on the section of the Turner Turnpike that has been widened to six lanes.”

The project will widen the turnpike to six lanes and will also include wider shoulders and lighting throughout the corridor.

Construction is expected to begin by January and will be completed in the summer of 2022.

