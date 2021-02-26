Crews trying to pinpoint cause of strip mall fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews extinguished a fire inside a strip mall Friday night.

The fire occurred near Southwest 44th Street and May Avenue at the May Ridge Shopping Center.

Firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving reports of smoke in the area, but they had difficulty figuring out where it was coming from.

They initially thought the smoke may have been inside the Cricket Wireless store, but now suspect it may have originated inside a thrift store.

There were no visible flames, but temperatures inside were so hot that the front glass windows shattered.

Firefighters had to go through each store one-by-one to see if they could pinpoint the cause.

No further details were released.