LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – Work is underway to preserve an important part of Black history in Oklahoma.

Though it may be small in size, the Threatt Filling Station is a big part of Route 66 history.

“It served a community that had nowhere else to stop,” said Lynda Ozan with the Oklahoma Historical Society. “This is for the underrepresented communities, the African American population.”

It may need a little help today – but that’s understandable for a building its age.

The Threatt Filling Station was built around 1915 – and flourished along the busy highway.

“They had not just the filling station, they had a restaurant, they had a baseball field, they had areas where people can come and camp,” Ozan said. “So it served this multi-functional use for a population base that just didn’t have anywhere else to go.”

Now, crews from the Oklahoma Historical Society, National Trust for Historic Preservation and Guthrie Job Corps are working to preserve it.

Students gain hands-on carpentry experience and other lessons they may not get in the classroom.

“I’m not really good with history in school, but, you know, being hands on and coming to a historical place and learning it means a lot to me,” said Dynasty Henry, a student at the Guthrie Job Corps.

The goal of this project is to turn the filling center into an interpretive center where people can learn of its rich history.

“They have ledgers of people who have stopped, things that they’ve purchased, so there’s a great deal of history associated with this property beyond just the building,” Ozan said.

They hope the work will be done in June of 2024.