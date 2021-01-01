Crews worked quickly to get a water main break under control near NW 63rd and MacArthur

WARR ACRES, Oklahoma (KFOR) – Emergency crews responded to a water main break in Warr Acres.

Water is shooting up from a broken line in a neighborhood near NW 63rd and MacArthur.

Crews worked quickly to turn the water off to begin repairs.

Officials say it was a 6-inch line, that puts out about 200 gallons a minute.

There are about 8-10 homes without water.

The crews told KFOR they have responded to about 10 water main breaks overnight.