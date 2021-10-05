Crews working to determine cause of fire that destroyed Mustang home

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – An early morning fire destroyed a family’s home in Mustang on Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m., fire crews were called to a possible house fire in the 12500 block of Czech Hall Rd. in Mustang.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews finally got control of the fire but not before the mobile home burned to the ground.

Officials say the homeowner was not at the property at the time of the blaze.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.