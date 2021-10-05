Crews working to determine cause of fire that destroyed Mustang home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – An early morning fire destroyed a family’s home in Mustang on Tuesday.

Around 2 a.m., fire crews were called to a possible house fire in the 12500 block of Czech Hall Rd. in Mustang.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews finally got control of the fire but not before the mobile home burned to the ground.

Officials say the homeowner was not at the property at the time of the blaze.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter