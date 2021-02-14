Crews working to remove vehicles involved in Turner Turnpike crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Deteriorated road conditions caused a serious crash on Turner Turnpike on Sunday afternoon.

The crash is still causing closures on the turnpike. Eastbound traffic is being diverted here to Interstate 35 and westbound is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike.

“We’re still trying to ascertain kind of what started all of it. We’re not quite sure,” said Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster.

Smoke billowed across Turner Turnpike on Sunday afternoon as flames rose from the crash involving four semis.

Traffic left at a standstill and driving conditions only worsened.

“We have to get close enough to be able to see the damage. With the fires still going, it’s hard to be able to know exactly where everything is,” Foster said. “We do know there are injuries and some are being transported to local hospitals.”

A fiery crash involving four semi-trucks on Turner Turnpike.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department saying four passenger vehicles were also involved.

The initial crash caused a domino effect.

“Secondary crashes due to this one, traffic going eastbound had to slow down because of the smoke blowing across the interstate. They couldn’t see and that caused secondary crashes,” Foster said.

And the cleanup is going to take some time as water used to put out the fires is making the roads even worse.

“You’re putting that much water down on this temperatures. Now, the roadway’s gonna be frozen even when we get it cleared, and we’re gonna have to grate that down just to make that passable,” Foster said.

We know now that four people were transported to the hospital. The Turner Turnpike Authority says they’re hoping to have everything back open by midnight.