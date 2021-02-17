Crews working to repair 31 water main breaks across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City leaders are asking for patience as crews work to restore water pressure amid freezing temperatures.

Right now, Oklahoma City crews are working 31 water main breaks and have recently responded to over 400 calls due to private frozen pipes.

Officials say the water main breaks are currently difficult to locate due to the ice and snow on the ground.

Also, they say repairs are taking longer.

At the same time, city officials say a booster station in northwest Oklahoma City is having mechanical issues, which is also causing customers to experience low pressure or interruptions to their water service.

At this point, there is no timeline for when repairs will be complete.

“We remain dedicated to restoring service with our crews working 24 hours a day and will continue working until these repairs are completed and water service is fully restored to our customers,” a release from the City of Oklahoma City read.