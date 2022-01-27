OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bystander pulled a resident out of a burning home in southeast Oklahoma City Thursday night, and emergency responders are working to save the person’s life.

The fire ignited in the 2100 block of NE 20th Street.

A bystander rescued an adult resident from the home. However, an Oklahoma City Fire Department official said the victim is in full cardiac arrest. Crews are working to save the victim.

Firefighters are still working to extinguish the blaze.

The official said the fire started in the attic.

One other person may have been injured, according to the official.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided once available.