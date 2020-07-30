Criminal justice reform petition ‘Yes on 805’ will be on the November ballot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After receiving almost 250,000 signatures, the the “Yes on 805” criminal reform petition will be on November’s ballot.

Organizers say receiving that many signatures shows just how much Oklahomans want to see reform.

“It speaks volumes to the point that Oklahomans are ready for change. They want their voices heard. We want to move forward as a state on this issue,” Sonya Pyles with “Yes on 805” told KFOR. “We know that what we’ve been doing for decades and decades has not been working.”

If State Question 805 is approved by voters, it would not allow judges or juries to consider past convictions during sentencing for non-violent offenses.

“It just means they don’t need decades and decades stacked on top of their sentence serving more time,” Pyles said. “When all that’s doing is adding to out mass incarceration crisis. It doesn’t make any sense.”

District attorneys who KFOR spoke with strongly oppose the state question. They claim what it actually does is force the justice system to treat career criminals the same as first-time-offenders.

“This is the ultimate gift for the repeat offender. This is the ultimate gift for the career criminal,” Cleveland County Assistant District Attorney Travis White told KFOR. “Burglarizing your house, if that person has been convicted five or six times previously for other felonies, they can never get more in their sentence than a first time offender for the same thing.”

Payne County District Attorney Laura Thomas agrees, sending KFOR a statement that says in part the following:

“When you can commit crime after crime after crime and there are no repercussions, crime pays and each victim suffers more and has no recourse. The passage of 805 supports repeat criminal behavior and removes societal protections for crime victims.”

Pyles argues that SQ 805 doesn’t let criminals go unpunished, but instead the goal is to get them the help they need, instead of locking them up for good.

“A lot of these individuals have substance abuse issues, they are victims of trauma and violence, and also so many of them have mental health issues,” Pyles said. “What’s so frustrating about this is, let’s help these people.”

