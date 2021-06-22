Critical race theory debate slows down church project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Critical race theory is a hot topic in politics both nationally and locally in Oklahoma.

Earlier this year, the Oklahoma Legislature passed a measure banning this type of race curriculum.

A number of community leaders spoke out against House Bill 1775, but there was also support, and Gov. Kevin Stitt signed it into law.

It is now the law of the land in Oklahoma.

The controversial issue continues to divide Oklahomans.

Ebenezer Baptist Church was a lifeline for 150,000 Oklahoma families last year.

The small northeast Oklahoma City congregation organized giveaways all year, providing millions of dollars in food and supplies for people around Oklahoma.

“It’s a major project to help so many people who are in need and will continue to be in need,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey.

The church needs a land survey to build a distribution center to serve more people in need.

Pastor Scobey secured funding and grants from: Inasmuch Foundation, Nelsen Family Foundation, Frontline Church, Peoples Church, North Church and World Vision.

The church found a company and signed a contract. But the licensed surveyor now refuses to deliver the service.

“Because we are on opposite sides of the fence on probably one of the most controversial bills our state has seen in several years, he’s not going to do business with us,” Pastor Scobey said.

The divide on critical race theory is now standing in the way of progress.

“I am hopeful because I know everything that we have attempted to do for the glory of God and to help this city and state,” said Pastor Scobey. “The door is always open.”

The church expected to start over with a new survey company and a two-month delay.

But, the Oklahoma State Board of Licensure for Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors stepped in with a solution!

