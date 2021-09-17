Crook(s) accused of breaking into 40 cars in 1 night at Oklahoma City metro area apartment complex

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A busy crook is suspected of hitting more than 40 cars in one night. This all went down at The Park on Westpointe apartments in Yukon, part of the Oklahoma City metro area, Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Kayla Broomfield said her husband was headed to work Tuesday when he had to come back into their apartment to tell her the news.

“He was like, ‘Hey, there’s a line of cars broken into and your Traverse was one of them.’ I was like, ‘Oh. OK. I’ll clean it up. We’ve been through it before.’ And he was like, ‘No, they busted windows this time.'”

Her SUV driver side window was shattered.

“Instantly, it was frustration and irritation and a violation of our privacy,” Broomfield expressed.

A vehicle that was broken into.

Even cleaning up the damage was traumatizing.

“Unfortunately, we [had] to stop doing that because there was blood from whoever broke in on my car door and in the seat,” she said.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, which is investigating the break-ins, report more than 40 vehicles in the complex were ransacked that night.

For Broomfield, she said this is the sixth time her family’s cars have been broken into since they moved into the complex in November of 2020. On one of the burglaries, her camera was stolen. Now, with a $650 repair on her head from the busted window, she’s told apartment management they’re moving.

“At that point, I’m first floor. I have a two year old and a one year old, and I’m like, ‘This isn’t going to work for me.'”

The Park on Westpointe

Nicholas Latta told KFOR that after his car was broken into two weeks ago, he wondered how effective the apartment’s hired security and gates really were.

“The fact that it is a gated community, but they don’t keep the gates closed is one of the biggest issues,” he said. “You feel like it’s a nice place to be staying at, but to have so many break-ins happen here recently is just not good.”

The Park on Westpointe management sent a letter to their tenants concerning the break-ins, promising extra security in the late evening hours.

“To help in the effort during this difficult time, we have spoken to the Canadian County Sherriff’s department and our very own Signal 88,” the letter said, in part. “Please understand this is not isolated to just our community as per my conversation yesterday with the Oklahoma City Police Department. In an effort to stop criminals in their track, we are asking for your assistance.”

Oklahoma City police report they have not yet identified a suspect.