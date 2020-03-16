Crossings Community Church: Member tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Crossings Community Church say a church member has tested positive for coronavirus.

It has come to our attention that someone in our church community, at our Oklahoma City campus, has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This individual is in communication with local health officials and is in self-quarantine. We are in communication with this individual and the Health Department in case any additional steps need to be taken to best protect others in our community who came in direct contact with this individual. If additional exposure has occurred, the Health Department will follow their protocol and notify any community members who may have been impacted for screening.

If you or any of your family members are experiencing symptoms, we encourage you to consult your healthcare provider and take the appropriate precautions. For more resources and recommendations on the types of precautions you can take, please visit https://coronavirus.health.ok.gov/.

If you are a volunteer at Crossings, it is also important to communicate with us regarding any potential cases within your own family. Please email or call the person you normally interact with in your ministry area, so we can pray for you and give you direction on when you can resume your volunteer service. Additionally, we encourage all of our families to practice social distancing, whether or not they suspect recent exposure, as it is strongly recommended by the CDC and local health department.

We thank you in advance for your understanding and support by sharing accurate, helpful information within the Crossings community and beyond. We will communicate additional information as it becomes available.

Thank you for your prayers and support for this individual and all of those impacted throughout our community and the world.