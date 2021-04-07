Crystal Bridge Conservatory closing for major renovation project

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – For the first time in over 30 years, the Crystal Bridge Conservatory will undergo a complete renovation.

The $9.7 million project will revamp the Crystal Bridge Conservatory in Myriad Botanical Gardens.

Crystal Bridge Conservatory in Myriad Botanical Gardens

Organizers say the project includes improvements to the conservatory’s interior aging infrastructure, a more diverse plant collection with permanent and rotating exhibits, and new and enhanced water elements.

A second level terrace feature will overlook the conservatory and add an educational programming space.

Crystal Bridge Conservatory in Myriad Botanical Gardens

“The improvements planned for the Bridge will ensure that it is as world-class as the outdoor spaces in the Gardens,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens and Scissortail Park Foundations. “This more dynamic conservatory renovation takes full advantage of the major downtown development just south of the Gardens, including Scissortail Park, the Convention Center and Omni Hotel. With new educational features planned for the conservatory, learning experiences will be enriched for all ages and contribute to the long term financial sustainability of the Gardens.”

The last day for the public to enter the Crystal Bridge is Sunday, April 18, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will close to the public the following day.

A plant sale for those plants that will not be transferred to the renovated space will be held Saturday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Garden Members will have early access to the plant sale from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.