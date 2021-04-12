Crystal Bridge Conservatory to close for major renovation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The iconic Crystal Bridge at the Myriad Botanical Gardens is about to undergo a major renovation.

The bridge will close to the public for construction to begin on April 18th.

“The Crystal Bridge opened in 1988, so it started to be built in the mid 80s,” said Maureen Heffernan, the CEO of Myriad Botanical Gardens and Scissortail Park.

Heffernan says after the facelift, the bridge will be almost unrecognizable inside.

“We want them to walk through the doors and say, ‘wow,’” she said.

She says the bridge has served as such a wonderful asset to the Oklahoma City community and hopes the renovation will preserve its beauty for years to come.

“It’s such an icon for Oklahoma City. People have grown up with it, they’ve gone on school field trips, they’ve come here at Christmas and holidays to celebrate and just enjoy the fascination of this plant collection here,” she said.

The renovation will not be complete for over a year. The first public event is planned for the fall of 2022.

Plans include replacing aging infrastructure, adding new, more diverse plants and improving the accessibility for those with disabilities.

“We’ll also be having in this general area, a reflecting pool. It will be low to the ground and we’ll be growing these beautiful water lilies. You’ll have this beautiful experience, but also there’ll be more interactive signage or interactive things along the way,” said Heffernan.

The Myriad Gardens will be selling the plants that will not be transferred once the renovation is complete. The sale will take place May 29th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Members of the Myriad Gardens will be able to shop first from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“We’re planning an epic plant sale, so a lot of plants you see here, especially the smaller ones. We have a lot of interesting species that you won’t find at regular garden centers,” said Heffernan.

For more information on the renovation and plant sale, visit the gardens’ website.