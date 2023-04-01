OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahomans looking for something to do this weekend while the weather allows don’t forget today is the opening day for Crystal Digging season!

The Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge is kicking off the free event with digging between sunrise and sunset. According to wildlife officials, selenite crystals are delicate formations usually found right under the salt crested surface. Officials advise the best way to dig is to bring a shovel and bucket for rinsing.

The wildlife refuge in northern Oklahoma is open for the crystal-digging season every year from April 1-Oct. 15. People are welcome to dig up and collect the state crystal of Oklahoma for free on the 11,200-acre salt flats.

