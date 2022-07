GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cuban National was arrested in Grant County Thursday, accused of attempting to fraudulently purchase hundreds of dollars worth of diesel fuel.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office officials said deputies caught Sinclair Reiner using a fraudulent card at the Farmer’s Grain fuel pumps in Lamont.

Sinclair Reiner, mugshot Grant County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies allegedly found that Reiner’s truck was modified to contain a large storage tank to hold the diesel.

Investigators are still trying to learn where the fuel was going.