Cultivar Mexican Kitchen hosting farmers market

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As many restaurants are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic, some are finding creative ways to help the community and bring customers to their property.

Cultivar Mexican Kitchen is hosting a farmers market on Tuesday, March 31.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., customers can head to the southeast corner of 150th and Pennsylvania Ave. to shop for items like fresh vegetables, herbs, corn tortillas, eggs, tofu, paper towels, and toilet paper.

Texas Roadhouse is also selling raw steaks so customers can grill them at home.

Texas Roadhouse is offering different handcut steaks, pork chops, burgers, shrimp, salmon, chicken, potatoes, and beef tips.

Organizers say the promotion is only valid in north Oklahoma City.

For more information, call (405) 755-7427.