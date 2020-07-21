Cultural nonprofits in Oklahoma City eligible for COVID-19 emergency relief grants via Allied Arts program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Cultural nonprofits in Oklahoma City with financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic are eligible to apply for emergency relief grants through Allied Arts.

Grants of up to $24,000 are available through the program, which is funded by a federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) allocation approved by the Oklahoma City Council. Applications are due by Aug. 10.

The grants are for local, cultural nonprofits that responded to the pandemic by expanding services or performing new services. Organizations are also eligible if they had a significant, pandemic-related revenue decline.

“We greatly appreciate Mayor Holt and our City Council’s confidence in designating Allied Arts as a sub-recipient of these funds. Due to the devastating effects of COVID-19, the arts community is in desperate financial need,” said Allied Arts President and CEO Deborah McAuliffe Senner. ”These funds can, in turn, provide critical programming in low-income areas and support local artists with careers that have been put on pause. The arts are playing a significant role in bringing hope to our communities as we mitigate the effects of COVID-19 currently and in the long term recovery.”

Grant details

Eligible nonprofits must have a 501(c)3 designation, be designated as an arts and cultural entity in its 990, have a certificate in good standing with the Oklahoma Secretary of State and provide services within City of Oklahoma City limits. The nonprofit must also serve people in disadvantaged populations

Grant funds may be spent on supplies, equipment or payroll. Funds may also be spent on things needed to expand services, provide alternative services or mitigate the spread of the virus.

Applicants must also describe the need for the funding request based on at least one of three reasons: an urgent need, benefit to a low- or moderate-income area, and/or benefit to low- or moderate-income Oklahoma City residents.

Grant recipients must provide interim and final reporting to Allied Arts that includes tracking of client/beneficiary data, payments to artists and/or employees, and number of people served.

How to apply

Click here for full requirements and to begin the application process.

For questions or help with an application, email jennifer.bryan@alliedartsokc.com or call (405) 278-8944.

Latest stories: