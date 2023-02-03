The first zippered backpack was invented for hiking and similar athletic activities in 1938 in Colorado.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Curbside Chronicle is in need of backpacks to give new vendors the supplies they need.

The Curbside Chronicle is an Oklahoma street paper that provides the homeless and those at risk of homelessness the opportunity to earn an income. The Curbside Chronicle is a program of the Homeless Alliance, an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to end homelessness.

“New magazine vendors join our program every week! As a “low-barrier” employment program, we don’t do a background check or require a social security card or ID. All you have to do is attend an orientation and agree to the program guidelines.” said Curbside Chronicle on Facebook.

The Curbside Chronicle is asking the community to help them with their program by donating backpacks. The program gives each vendor a backpack with all of the supplies they need to begin earning money.

According to the Curbside Chronicle, donations to the program will be used to purchase new vendor supplies in bulk or the community can buy the backpacks from their Amazon wish list. The program asks that donations or gently used backpacks be dropped off at The Homeless Alliance Resource Center at 1724 NW 4th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106.

“We appreciate all the kindness you show our vendors. With your support, Curbside helped 40 people end their homelessness in 2022 and helped another 96 people sustain housing and not re-enter homelessness.” said the Curbside Chronicle.

For more information, visit the Curbside Chronicle’s website.

To view The Homeless Alliance’s Amazon wish list, follow this link.