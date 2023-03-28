FILE – Vegetables are displayed for sale at a grocery store in River Ridge, La., Wednesday, July 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new grocery store that is known for its drive-thru and curbside service is coming to the metro.

On March 30, JackBe officials be breaking ground on its third location in the Oklahoma City area.

Organizers say the latest location, at the corner of Mustang Rd. and SW. 29th St., will be part of Brookstone Village, a 24-acre commercial development.

JackBe locations serve shoppers who never enter the store. Instead, customers order from the JackBe app and can then pick up their order.

Organizers say JackBe has created its own proprietary inventory management technology system that tracks in real-time all items, meaning there is no need for substitutions.