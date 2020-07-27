Cushing man killed in Tulsa County crash

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cushing man was killed in a crash in Tulsa County over the weekend, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

The incident happened on Sunday, around 11:20 a.m., on I-44 eastbound at 177th E. Ave., near Catoosa.

According to a trooper’s report, Charles Radford, 45, was driving his motorcycle eastbound on the interstate when he entered the lane of a Jeep Wrangler also traveling eastbound.

Radford struck the Jeep Wrangler and then hit a concrete barrier.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep and his passenger were not injured.

The cause of the crash was due to an unsafe lane change, OHP says.

