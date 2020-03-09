Cushing police arrest man accused of attempted car burglaries

Justin Cress is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Cushing Police Department.

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly attempted to break into vehicles, Cushing police say.

On Sunday, around 8 a.m., officers were called to the area near 3rd St. and Wilson after a citizen reported seeing a man walking down the street, attempting to open several car doors.

The citizen was able to provide a description of the man to dispatch.

Officers found the man who matched the description and asked for consent to search him and his backpack.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Justin Cress, agreed to the search, police say.

While searching Cress, the officer found items that did not belong to Cress, like a checkbook. A container that contained a controlled prescription medication was also found, and Cress reportedly told the officer he did not have a prescription for the medication.

Cushing police say during questioning, Cress started to cry, stating he did not want to go back to prison.

Officers went to the address found in the checkbook and talked to the owner who said his vehicle was broken into. Police also spoke with the citizen who called police and said other neighbors in his neighborhood reported seeing a man attempting to open vehicles.

Authorities went to each vehicle owner and spoke to them, and all said they wished to pursue charges against Cress for the attempted burglaries.

Cress was arrested in connection to the attempted burglaries.