Cushing police investigating after woman found dead in pond

CUSHING, Okla. (KFOR) – An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a pond in Cushing over the weekend, police say.
On Sunday, around 9:14 a.m., Cushing police received a 911 call about a person found in the duck pond at Memorial Park.
When officers arrived, they found Tonya Carter, 44, of Cushing, dead in the water near the shoreline.
The Cushing Police Department requested assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
A medical examiner will determine the exact cause and manner of Carter’s death.
The investigation is ongoing.
