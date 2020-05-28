Customer rips down metro salon’s sign outlining mask protocol, claims it’s infringing stylists’ rights

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A metro woman claims that making hair stylists wear a mask while working is unconstitutional, but a salon caught in the middle of all of it says they don’t need any help.

A social media video surfaced when Carmie Holloway recorded herself leaving Salons by JC on Tuesday afternoon, ripping a COVID-19 sign straight off the front door.

“It says all who enter the salon must wear a mask,” Carmie Holloway said in her Facebook video. “I am not wearing a mask!”

“We don’t need anybody to fight for us,” stylist Daysha Jones said.

Daysha Jones, a stylist at Salons by JC, says she was shocked.

“It’s not her place or business,” Jones said. “It’s not her decision.”

“That is state sponsored propoganda,” Carmie Holloway said. “This is an abuse of power. Well, I know it is.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt’s COVID-19 reopening declaration for personal businesses states, “Employees must use face masks or coverings and disposable masks must be offered to customers if they don’t have one.”

“”It’s just common sense and respectful,” Jones said.

“I am standing up for all of these salon owners,” Holloway said in the Facebook post.

Judy Dorsett, owner of Salons by JC, says for her and her employees, following safety protocol is never an issue.

“We are happy to wear masks, and the salon professionals spend extra time sanitizing their suite in between clients,” Dorsett said.

“I am a single income, so I can’t afford to be off for that long,” Jones said. “So, I am going to take every precaution that I can to stay open.”

But Carmie claims this isn’t over.

“I will come back here tomorrow and everyday and keep ripping down signs,” Holloway said.

“Just don’t,” Jones said. “Go about your way.”

Carmie tells KFOR she is a regular at Salons by JC and will be back. The salon is prepared to call the police if she rips down another sign.

