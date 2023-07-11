EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Customers are frustrated after a metro business abruptly shut its doors, leaving many out thousands of dollars. Two customers have already filed lawsuits in an attempt to get their money back.

An eviction notice was posted to the front doors of Edmond Pickup on West 15th Street. The business also taped a sign to the doors that said it was temporarily closed, listing an email address to contact them for information. News 4 emailed the address after receiving several emails from customers complaining they were out thousands of dollars.

Edmond Pickup sells custom truck products like campers, grills and bed liners. The shop has been a staple in the community for 35 years. According to a businesses nearby, Edmond Pickup closed on June 5 and their inventory still sits behind a locked gate.

Cooper Johnson said he bought a camper shell from the business and it was still sitting behind that gate.

“I’ve been calling. I’ve been leaving voicemails. I’ve been emailing their email address,” said Johnson. “They’ve just completely ghosted me and that’s $4,000.”

News 4 went to the business and knocked on the doors but no answer. KFOR also emailed the address left on the front doors but no response. We also called the cell phone number of the owner, Will Rhoads, but only got voicemail.

Chris Vance once worked at Edmond Pickup.

“I worked there for 10 years,” said Vance.

He now owns Vance Truck Accessories and said he has been dealing with the aftermath from upset customers since Edmond Pickup closed last month.

“I’ve had about 30 people come in,” said Vance.

He said the problem started with the business changed owners a few years ago which led to financial struggles. He also said customers were asked to pay full price for products which is unusual.

“They were telling people that their policy changed and they needed all the money up front,” said Vance.

Now it was those customers struggling to get what they paid for months ago.

“I hope the people get their money back,” said Vance.

Vance said he also filed a complaint with the Attorney Generals office.