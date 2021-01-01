CVS: 27,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at 176 nursing homes across the state

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were given to long term care residents in Oklahoma on December 21, CVS said it would have the vaccine at every facility it’s contracted with across the country.

“We’re going to continue to contract with a lot of these facilities,” CVS Health District Leader Shawn Francis told News 4. “So, it’s only a matter of time. I’d say within the next couple of weeks.”

Francis says so far CVS has immunized around 27,000 people in 176 long term care facilities across Oklahoma.

That vaccine comes from the state’s supply, and he knows many nursing home patients are still waiting.

“If you haven’t heard anything it is coming. It will be within your facility,” Francis said. “We are having many allotments being sent out to us, whether it’s the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine. It’s only a matter of time.”



Francis expects vaccine to reach all of the facilities in the next couple of months.

He also says the facilities are the ones that schedule the vaccine appointments with them.

“That facility actually goes in, goes online, creates an appointment and sort of a schedule date,” Francis said. “We come in and do their initial appointment, and then three weeks after, saw we are administering the Pfizer vaccine, we’ll schedule that second date as well.”