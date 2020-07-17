CVS fined $125K after investigation into misfilled prescriptions, staffing issues at four Oklahoma locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The state pharmacy board has fined CVS $125,000 in total due to prescription errors and issues like inadequate staffing at four locations in our state.

Those staffing issues leading to what the board’s director called “chaos” in some of those locations, along with injuries to one young Oklahoman.

“The boy was having seizures, all sorts of problems, stumbling, dizziness,” said Oklahoma Pharmacy Board Executive Director Marty Hendrick, referring to a detrimental error by a CVS Pharmacy in Owasso.

A young man received a quarter dose of the medication he needed to prevent seizures, eventually falling and hitting his head.

That incident led to an investigation by the pharmacy board.

“And we noticed a chaotic scene there,” Hendrick said.

The Owasso location is now under probation, and was the only location where patient harm was documented, but errors were also found at other locations.

In Bartlesville, the board found a 21% misfill rate and at a Moore location – an error on a one-year-old’s antibiotic.

In an understaffed Choctaw pharmacy, more than 99 prescriptions were found, waiting to be filled.

“The concern was the pharmacist was doing most of all the tasks in the pharmacy and there were many distractions around them from doing the best that they can,” Hendrick said.

Hendrick says incorrect staffing appears to be a nationwide problem.

The $125,000 total in individual fines will go to the board’s general fund to pay for things like more inspections.

“When we go in and do inspections now we’re inspecting everything from staffing to incorrectly filled prescriptions,” he said.

CVS issued the following statement to News 4:

“CVS Pharmacy has agreed to Board Orders from the Oklahoma Board of Pharmacy to resolve complaints filed against four of our pharmacies in Oklahoma. The agreement is not an admission to the allegations within the complaints. We’ve agreed to settle this matter to avoid the time and expense of a protracted hearing process and to foster a positive working relationship with the Oklahoma Board of Pharmacy. Patient safety is our highest priority and we have an excellent safety record, however we are committed to continually improving by using technology and training to enhance accuracy, regularly measuring the quality of our pharmacy services, monitoring our performance to improve processes, and listening to feedback from our pharmacists and pharmacy teams. Our decisions about staffing, labor hours, workflow process, technology enhancements and other operational factors are all made to ensure that we have appropriate levels of staffing and resources in place at each pharmacy for the safe and accurate filling of prescriptions. If a pharmacist has a legitimate concern about working conditions, we make every effort to address that concern in good faith. We are committed to complying with these Board Orders and we look forward to working cooperatively with the Board of Pharmacy in our common goal of providing safe and high-quality pharmacy services to Oklahoma patients.”