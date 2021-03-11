CVS to begin offering COVID-19 vaccine in select Oklahoma locations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As millions of Oklahomans become eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, many are struggling to find available appointments.

Now, a national pharmacy chain says it will begin providing COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible customers at certain Oklahoma locations.

On Thursday, CVS Health announced that it has nearly doubled the number of states where select locations are offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 – 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

Appointments in the newly activated states and jurisdictions will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13.

Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. Those without online access can contact customer service at (800) 746-7287.