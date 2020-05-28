CVS to open 11 new COVID-19 testing sites in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – CVS Pharmacy announced that it is opening 11 new COVID-19 testing sites at drive-thru locations across Oklahoma.

“CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we’re proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country,” Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO, CVS Health. “Opening access to testing in more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible.”

Self-swab tests will be available to individuals meeting CDC criteria.

Patients must register in advance at CVS’ website to schedule an appointment. Patients must stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be given a test kit and instructions.

Officials say test results should be available in three days.

The new testing sites in Oklahoma include:

CVS Pharmacy, 751 West Tucson Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74011

CVS Pharmacy, 2351 N. 9th Street, Broken Arrow, OK 74012

CVS Pharmacy, 1301 North Santa Fe Avenue, Edmond, OK 73099

CVS Pharmacy, 1520 South Bryant Avenue, Edmond OK 73013

CVS Pharmacy, 3651 West Robinson Street, Norman, OK 73072

CVS Pharmacy, 12301 North May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

CVS Pharmacy, 2323 North Martin Luther King, Oklahoma City, OK 73111

CVS Pharmacy, 2100 SW 119th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73170

CVS Pharmacy, 9401 North Pennsylvania Ave., The Village, OK 73120

CVS Pharmacy, 4107 South Harvard Ave., Tulsa, OK 74105

CVS Pharmacy, 8010 East 51st Street, Tulsa, OK 74145