CYRIL, Okla. (KFOR) – Saturday night, several people gathered in front of Cyril City Hall for a vigil for the missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield.

The quiet Cyril streets quickly filled Saturday night with those who are praying for the safe return home of the missing girl.

Family members, city leaders, the local church, community members and many more came together to lean on one another during this troubling time.

“All this is to gather everyone and pray to get her to come home. We just want everybody to know that we know she’s coming home to us. We are just gathering as a community to pray and to let everybody know that that she will be home,” said Candie Jones, vigil organizer.



Those close to Athena are asking the community for continued support and prayers.

“We just would like everybody to continue to pray and to believe that she is alive. We’ve seen a lot of misinformation spread at this time on the Internet, and that’s detrimental to finding her… And we absolutely do not want to miss a chance to be able to bring this sweet baby home,” said Jamie Hood, vigil organizer.

Organizers are thankful for support from even people out of state.

“We’ve had messages from people from out of state telling us that they’re praying and that they’re looking everywhere that they possibly can for her as well,” said Hood.

Hood said law enforcement has been working hard to find Athena.

“There were a few of them that had been up for days. I mean, you know, they lost sleep for a couple of nights. They’re just, you know, continually searching,” said Hood.

Family Life Church members are also hoping this vigil will bring support for the entire family and those hurting in the community.



“All of this has had a lot of ups and downs, and it’s kind of been an emotional roller coaster. People are tired both physically, spiritually and emotionally. And so, I think for us, this is just an opportunity to bring people together, show some support for Athena and her family,” said Michael and Brooke Kelly, Family Life Church members.

The search for Athena Brownfield continues. KFOR will bring you the latest on this developing story.