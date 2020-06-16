DA: Children seen getting into truck themselves hours before their deaths; father released on personal recognizance bond

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A father has been released on bond after video showed his two young children getting into a truck themselves hours before they died in the hot vehicle.

Over the weekend, Dustin Lee Dennis was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for the deaths of his three-year-old son and four-year-old daughter. He was booked on a $1 million bond for two complaints of second-degree murder.

According to KJRH, Dennis told police he went to QuikTrip with his children and returned home for a nap.

About four to five hours later when he woke up, he found the children dead inside of his truck.

He carried the children to the living room and then called police.

The Tulsa district attorney’s office says video from a neighbor’s home shows the children getting into the truck by themselves.

KJRH reports the DA issued the following statement on Monday:

Today Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department brought to the attention of the District Attorney’s Office additional information they were able to develop in the matter of the deaths of Tegan and Ryan Dennis. Detectives within the Child Crisis Unit were concerned about conflicting information as it related to the initially reported facts. Video surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home confirmed that the children managed to get into the truck and tragically never got out. Based upon that newly discovered evidence the detectives immediately reported it to our office. We then presented that information to the judge who initially set bond. Mr. Dennis was authorized for release on a personal recognizance bond. No formal charges have been filed in this case. It is always important to note that our Constitution guarantees the presumption of innocence for any person accused of or arrested for a crime. That presumption of innocence remains until and unless a judge or jury determines otherwise.

The medical examiner will determine an exact cause of death for the children.