NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County District Attorney has cleared the three officers involved in an officer-involved shooting in which an armed homicide suspect was shot.

Isis McMullen, courtesy Norman Police Department

The officers opened fire on Jan. 20, shooting 28-year-old Isis McMullen, who is suspected of shooting and killing 45-year-old James Pennington and shooting 47-year-old Vernon Lewis in the 300 block of East Comanche. Lewis’ injury was non-life-threatening.

“Following a review of the investigative reports, body camera footage, witness statements and other evidence, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office determined that the force utilized by each of the involved officers was justified and appropriate under the law,” said Sarah Jensen, Public Information Officer for the Norman Police Department.

McMullen sustained gunshot wounds to her arms and legs. She was treated at a hospital and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm after felony conviction.

The three officers, whose names were not released, remain on routine administrative leave until an internal review of the incident is completed.

The homicide is still under investigation.