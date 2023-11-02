Update: 3:28 p.m.

Officials now tell KFOR a sixth person has been arrested.

Officials say the response from local, state, tribal, and federal law enforcement agencies has been tremendous. The joint effort between members of the District 22’s Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, Wewoka Police, Seminole Lighthorse, US Marshals, and DOC report six people are in custody.

In Custody: Mandel Carolina, Timothy Camp, Cortez Camp, Jerod Ridenhour, Johnthon Hodge, and Brian Huntley.

Officials say handguns were seized in the operation.

More arrests could be possible.

WEWOKA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say five people have been arrested in Wewoka in connection to gang related violence.

The arrests come after weeks of gang shootings, house fires, and the city nearly shutting down due to safety concerns.

KFOR’s Dylan Brown is in Wewoka looking into the matter.

No more information is available at this time.