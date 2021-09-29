DA David Prater requests grand jury investigate Oklahoma County Jail, state Pardon and Parole Board

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – District Attorney David Prater has officially requested that a grand jury be convened to investigate the operations of the Oklahoma County Jail and the state Pardon and Parole Board.

According to the court filing, Prater is requesting an Oklahoma County grand jury “to investigate credible allegations that involve official corruption and/or official neglect that are alleged to have been committed by State and/or County officials…”

This request comes after the jail received a 61-page report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health barring the facility from housing juveniles after state officials found several points of concern in the jail during an unannounced visit back in July.

Prater is also requesting the jury investigate the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

“Credible allegations have been made regarding the circumstances of parole/clemency consideration and recommendations regarding inmates Lawrence Anderson, Jonathan Perez, and perhaps others, suggesting that violations of State law and Rules of the Pardon and Parole Board have occurred,” said Prater.

Gov. Kevin Stitt sent the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation a letter in late February requesting an investigation into the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board after they voted to commute the sentence of Lawrence Anderson, accused of triple homicide.

