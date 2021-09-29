DA David Prater requests grand jury investigate Oklahoma County Jail, state Pardon and Parole Board

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
David Prater

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – District Attorney David Prater has officially requested that a grand jury be convened to investigate the operations of the Oklahoma County Jail and the state Pardon and Parole Board.

According to the court filing, Prater is requesting an Oklahoma County grand jury “to investigate credible allegations that involve official corruption and/or official neglect that are alleged to have been committed by State and/or County officials…”

This request comes after the jail received a 61-page report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health barring the facility from housing juveniles after state officials found several points of concern in the jail during an unannounced visit back in July.

Prater is also requesting the jury investigate the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

“Credible allegations have been made regarding the circumstances of parole/clemency consideration and recommendations regarding inmates Lawrence Anderson, Jonathan Perez, and perhaps others, suggesting that violations of State law and Rules of the Pardon and Parole Board have occurred,” said Prater.

Gov. Kevin Stitt sent the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation a letter in late February requesting an investigation into the Oklahoma State Pardon and Parole Board after they voted to commute the sentence of Lawrence Anderson, accused of triple homicide.

Read the full request below:

Application for County Grand Jury — Oklahoma County File Stamped and Certified by KFOR on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter