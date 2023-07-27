OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There’s an update on a story KFOR first brought you on July 19th.

Police made a series of arrests at a party in Northeast Oklahoma City on July 8th, following a block party they say was out of control.

Multiple eyewitnesses say party attendence quickly ballooned from about 50 people to about 300 people.

“It looked kind of like a yard party or a block party. There was only about 40-50 people there [and] they had a live DJ. They were making a lot of noise, late at night. About half an hour to an hour later, officers were called back out there [for the] same problem, a lot of noise, but this time when officers arrived there were about 3-400 people out there,” said Gary Knight, OCPD in a previous interview with the station.

“They had the street completely blocked and shut down. You have to have a permit to do that,”he added.

An incident report noted supervisors treated the party like a riot because “it appeared the hostility of the crowd changed”.

The report also states police found a stolen car, guns and live ammunition, but party-goers dispute those statements, while saying there was never any evidence of a riot.

“The officers stood over there…and out out of nowhere they just start marching,” said Walter Henderson in a previous interview with KFOR.

“They started snatching people off the porch, illegally searching vehicles and they threw tear gas into my grandmother’s residence,” he continued.

“I believe the most violent thing here was the police.”

Following a series of arrests, several men sat in the Oklahoma County jail on six-figure bonds for days; one was as high as $750,000.

Speaking to KFOR in an interview Wednesday, LaRhonda Denton said she took out her phone and started recording once the police responded for the second time that night.

“One young lady was thrown to the ground and it was maybe 6 to 8 officers on her,” she said.

“It’s already hard enough on our young Black youth, period. It’s hard. It’s hard,” Denton said.

“I began recording because I was in fear of my life and theirs [ the other party-goers],” she added.

Denton recorded several minutes of the interactions between police and the party-goers, including a conversation with an officer on the scene:

Officer: “I don’t think anyone’s getting arrested unless they’re causing a problem. We asked probably fifteen times. If they would’ve kept it quiet and chill then we wouldn’t be out here”

The District Attorney’s Office didn’t end up charging for rioting, telling KFOR in an email that “the riot charges are what was recommended by OCPD. This is what the DA charged.”

Instead, eight men and one woman now face one count of “remaining after warning to disperse”, which is a misdemeanor.

Friends and family of those who have been arrested say the new bond is just $500.

LaRhonda said she hopes this incident will lead to changes.

“I think they should be reprimanded. I think they need more training,” added Denton.

“You could have talked to somebody peacefully. I think that would have been a whole better approach,” she said.

Friends and family of the men who were arrested said they were still waiting to be processed out as of Wednesday evening.