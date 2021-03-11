DA: No charges in bar fight that left OU player injured

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The top prosecutor in Norman says no charges will be filed in connection with a bar fight last month that left a University of Oklahoma football player seriously injured.

Cleveland County District Attorney Greg Mashburn announced Thursday that he’s reviewed the case and decided it was a case of “mutual combat.”

“We have carefully considered the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the incident including a previous altercation between the parties and the actions that led up to the physical fight caught on camera by a bystander,” said District Attorney Greg Mashburn. “My office has decided that no criminal charges are appropriate as this appears to be a mutual combat situation in which both parties voluntarily engaged in a fist fight.”

The fight inside a bathroom at a bar in Norman’s Campus Corner area was filmed by a bystander and quickly went viral.

According to the OU Daily student newspaper, the fight left OU player Spencer Jones with a broken left orbital bone that required surgery to repair.

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter