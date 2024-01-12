CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — The District 21 District Attorney is seeking the death penalty for the man charged with the killing of a teenaged girl in Moore.

News 4 first reported on the arrest of then-19-year-old Chace Cook in May 2021, when he was arrested in Chicago in connection to the rape and suspicious death of 18-year-old Madeline Bills.

Madeline Bills, courtesy Bills family Chace Cook, courtesy of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office

Cook, now 20, faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree rape.

The DA’s office sent News 4 the following statement on Thursday regarding the decision to seek the death penalty for Cook:

Our office filed a Bill of Particulars for the Death Penalty against Defendant Chace Cook. The decision to seek the death penalty was not made lightly. After reviewing the evidence of the case and speaking to the family it is our position that the death penalty is a fair and just punishment to seek in light of this defendant’s crimes. Our priority is to seek justice for Madeline Bills and our hearts go out to her family and friends as they continue to grieve. District 21 District Attorney’s Office

Cook’s formal arraignment is set for February 28.