The scene of a shootout with a suspect on Turner Turnpike. The suspect was killed. Photo from KFOR.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office says no charges will be filed against officers accused of killing an armed robbery suspect in April.

Officials say it all started when the Oklahoma Highway Patrol received a call from the Sedona Police Department in Arizona.

The department was asking troopers to keep an eye out for a vehicle driven by 32-year-old Charles Carswell, who was believed to have been connected to an armed robbery.

Troopers spotted the vehicle in Canadian County and attempted to pull the driver over. However, Carswell refused to stop and led troopers on a chase.

The report detailed the chase, and concluded that Carswell “had no regard for the lives of law enforcement officers or citizens.”

After the pursuit made it onto the Kilpatrick Turnpike, officials say Carswell began firing shots at troopers through his rear window.

“Carswell demonstrated an imminent threat to the safety of everyone on the highway that day. He could have seriously injured or killed numerous innocent people,” the report read.

Authorities say they tried to perform several Tactical Vehicle Interventions on Carswell, but were not successful.

When Carswell entered the Turner Turnpike, they were able to complete a TVI and stop the pursuit.

As the vehicle came to a stop, investigators say Carswell got out of the vehicle with a rifle and began firing more rounds at law enforcement.

At that point, Carswell barricaded himself behind his vehicle and continued to fire at law enforcement.

The district attorney’s report states that Carswell had an AK-47 pistol and two AR platform rifles, including one with a telescopic sight.

As a result, a standoff lasted several hours on the turnpike.

During a shootout, troopers were able to hit and kill Carswell.

Officials say two troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were injured in the incident, but were treated and released from the hospital.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office announced that the officers and troopers involved in the incident will not be charged.

The report states that the use of deadly force “was necessary and justified to defend law enforcement officers from imminent threat of great bodily injury or death.”

As a result, all OHP troopers and Oklahoma City police officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

“Every law enforcement officer involved in this incident should be commended for their numerous attempts to resolve the matter without loss of life. The cooperative effort of all involved clearly saved the lives of officers and innocent civilians. Mr. Carswell chose his fate. He chose to die on the Turner Turnpike as he attempted to murder others,” the report read.