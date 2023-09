TEXAS (KFOR) – A Texas dad went above and beyond to make his son’s Christmas dream come true.

Cort Johnson got to work after his five-year-old son asked Santa for a University of Oklahoma football practice field. Although a few months late, Johnson delivered.

Texas dad make OU football practice field for 5-year-old son. Image courtesy Cort Johnson.

He created an OU Sooner practice field right in their backyard!

Johnson said all of the hard work was worth it once he saw his son’s reaction.