OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Workers at Dale Rogers Training Center are stepping in to light up OKC Zoo’s Safari Lights once again.

According to DRTC, this is the second consecutive year that members of their Mobile Workforce are directing Zoo visitors as they make their way through the illuminated displays. DRTC’s team is prepared for any weather and strategically stationed along the driving course, with light-up wands to lead the way.

“This is a great opportunity and partnership for our clients to explore other employment options,” said DRTC Executive Director Deborah Copeland, M.Ed.

In 2021, nine employees and DRTC staff worked at OKC Zoo’s Safari Lights during evenings, weekends and holidays. For 2022’s Safari Lights, DRTC’s team will be working Monday-Wednesday.

“The DRTC team members are a great support for SAFARI LIGHTS, helping us make this holiday light celebration possible for so many Oklahomans to enjoy,” said OKC Zoo’s Director of Guest Experiences, Dahrenda Mitchell.

OKC Zoo’s Safari Lights runs nightly through Sunday, January 1, beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit the OKC Zoo’s website.