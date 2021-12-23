Dallas, Texas, man to be extradited to Oklahoma for allegedly raping woman in park in Murray County

DAVIS, Okla. (KFOR) – A suspect who allegedly raped a woman in a Davis, Okla., park will be extradited from the Dallas, Texas, area to the Murray County Detention Center.

Brian Martinez. Photo provided by Detective Seth Kemper with Davis PD.

Brian Martinez, 20, of Dallas, Texas, was arrested Thursday by Grand Prairie, Texas, police and is currently in the custody of the Dallas County Detention Center, but will soon be extradited to the Murray County Detention Center, where he will be booked in on suspicion of first-degree rape, according to Detective Seth Kemper with the Davis Police Department.

Kemper received a report on Nov. 2 about a possible sexual assault that occurred at Turner Falls Park in June.

He said he investigated the report and learned that a man went into a woman’s tent and raped her.

The victim identified the suspect as Brian Martinez, but did not have any other information about him.

“We were able to inquire deeper through our investigative tools to find out more information about him and get in contact with him,” Kemper told KFOR.

Kemper traveled to Dallas on Dec. 15 and met with Martinez. The detective said that’s when Martinez confessed to raping the woman.

The Murray County District Court issued a warrant for Martinez’s arrest for first-degree rape on Dec. 21.

Grand Prairie police took him into custody just after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities have started the extradition process, Kemper said.