Damage reported at Clinton airport following possible tornado

CLINTON, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma community is working to clean up the damage left behind by a strong tornado on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, stormtrackers were able to spot a tornado near the town of Clinton.

As it moved through town, it caused significant damage at the Clinton Regional Airport.

Initial reports indicate that multiple hangars suffered damage from the storm. One hangar actually collapsed and landed one two plans and several cars.

City leaders tell KFOR that they will work to assess the damage when the sun rises on Wednesday morning.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the storms.