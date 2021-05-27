Damage reported in Dover after tornado warning issued for north-central Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – KFOR crews are on the scene of damage reported in Dover after a tornado warning was issued Thursday afternoon.

The tornado warning was issued for Kingfisher County near Dover around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Storms are expected to roll through central Oklahoma into the evening hours.

This is a developing story, refresh often for updates.

