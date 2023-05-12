NOBLE, Okla. (KFOR) – As severe storms began forming across the state on Thursday night, it was Déjà vu for some residents.

On Thursday evening, severe storms started firing along the dryline in western Oklahoma and quickly moved into central parts of the state.

As storms intensified, tornado warnings were issued for several counties across central Oklahoma.

One tornado was spotted over the community of Cole, which is still cleaning up from being hit by a devastating tornado on April 19.

However, officials say one of the hardest hit areas on Thursday appears to be in the town of Noble.

Along Main Street, three businesses and one home suffered significant damage.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

The Storm Prediction Center is registering one tornado from May 11, but the National Weather Service says it may be investigating other damage to determine the true number of tornadoes that touched down in the Sooner State.