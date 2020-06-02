Damaged businesses may have trouble filing insurance claims after protests

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several businesses are still cleaning up damage from weekend protests, and for some of those businesses, it might be hard to file an insurance claim in order to make repairs.

“It is usually covered in a standard policy. It’s considered riot and civil commotion,” President of Coppermark Public Adjusters Greg Cannon told News 4. “It’s typically covered unless there’s an exclusion specifically excluding it.”

The key word there is usually. Cannon says every policy is unique, and could be 300 pages long. He says that’s why you have to be careful when filing a claim, especially for damage caused during protests.

“Words in the policy will trigger certain exclusions or coverage,” Cannon said. “So if you use the wrong wording, you could typically wind up tripping up an exclusion that you didn’t mean to.”

Cannon cautions that even using the wrong words when filing can delay your claim.

“For instance, theft and vandalism, if you were to call it riot or terrorism, it could trigger an exclusion in your policy because that’s not really what it is,” Cannon said. “No one has come across declaring that’s what happened in Oklahoma City so far.”

If your business was damaged during the protests, Coppermark is offering free damage inspections and policy reviews to help you file your claim.