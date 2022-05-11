TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A statue of a famous, Native American ballerina that was stolen from a Tulsa museum and chopped up can be put back together.

Tulsa Historical Society and Museum officials told the Tulsa World that enough pieces have been recovered for the original sculptor to restore it.

The statue of Marjorie Tallchief was stolen from the Tulsa museum in late April.

The statue of Marjorie Tallchief.

Pieces were recovered from recycling centers around Tulsa.

Police still do not know who chopped up the statue.

Please call Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222 if you have information on the vandalism.